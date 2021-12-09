$1.03 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 1,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

