Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.
TWKS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 10,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,860. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Turing Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
