Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

TWKS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 10,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,860. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

