Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.64.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 69,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

