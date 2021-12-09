BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJO stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.