Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 12,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

