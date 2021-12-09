Head-To-Head Review: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) & Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silgan has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Silgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A Silgan 6.12% 26.60% 5.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Silgan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A Silgan $4.92 billion 0.94 $308.72 million $3.01 13.94

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Silgan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 4 0 2.57 Silgan 1 4 7 0 2.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $12.51, indicating a potential upside of 32.57%. Silgan has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Silgan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Silgan shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Silgan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silgan beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products. The Closures segment comprises of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products. The Plastic Containers segment covers custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. The company was founded by R. Philip Silver and D. Greg Horrigan in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

