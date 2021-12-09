RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $576.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $635.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.42. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
