RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $576.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $635.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.42. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

