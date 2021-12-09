RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:RH opened at $576.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.42. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RH stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
