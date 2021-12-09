Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,410 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.3% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $367.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $152.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

