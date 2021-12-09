Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

