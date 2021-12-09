Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 739 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $410.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $428.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

