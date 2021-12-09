Hamster (HAM) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $49.52 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.06 or 0.08557454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00079291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.12 or 1.00406065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

