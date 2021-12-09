Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 38,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,986,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $894.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 105.94% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,844 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.