Pendragon (LON:PDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.20 ($0.28), with a volume of 311607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The company has a market cap of £296.15 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.65.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

