Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 67776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

NSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

