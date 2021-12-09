$0.10 EPS Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

ZWS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 10,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,527. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock worth $34,652,123. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

