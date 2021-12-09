Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.670 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.33.

OXM traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.65. 3,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

