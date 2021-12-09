JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “NA” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.46.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.96. 2,794,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,649,030. The firm has a market cap of C$45.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.91. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.94 and a 12 month high of C$34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

