Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,228 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.