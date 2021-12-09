Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 377,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $460,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $67,899,321 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

