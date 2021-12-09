Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $555.83 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of International Business Machines worth $555,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.