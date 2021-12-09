Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.