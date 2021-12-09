AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. 16,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. AECOM has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.