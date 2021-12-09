Private Advisory Group LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000.

VYM stock opened at $109.44 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

