Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KFY opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

