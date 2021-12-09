Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of KFY opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $84.68.
In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.