Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Stryker worth $108,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Stryker by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $260.95. 13,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.67. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

