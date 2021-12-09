Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,209,000 after buying an additional 235,174 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 706,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

