iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.93. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,821. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

