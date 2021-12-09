BCS Wealth Management Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

