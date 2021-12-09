Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

NEO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

