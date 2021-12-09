Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,299,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,316. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

