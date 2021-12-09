Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 350 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

