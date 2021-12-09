Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 235 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,265,000 after acquiring an additional 135,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 374,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after acquiring an additional 37,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average is $227.47. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.