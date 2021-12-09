$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,610,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,503. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.