$74.87 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post sales of $74.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.89 million. TechTarget reported sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $263.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $1,917,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in TechTarget by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TechTarget by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

