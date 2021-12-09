XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Down 14.4% This Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $208,509.75 and $7.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00142967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00178945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.06 or 0.08557454 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.89 or 0.00593488 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XBYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.