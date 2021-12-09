stETH Price Up 27.7% This Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.06 or 0.08557454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00079291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.12 or 1.00406065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

