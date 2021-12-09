Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $154.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the lowest is $153.40 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $181.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $626.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $593.70 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $595.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

