Metronome One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,860.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00010861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $65.68 million and $93,860.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.06 or 0.08557454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00079291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.12 or 1.00406065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,637,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,465,691 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.