Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $5.57 or 0.00011485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $557,100.08 and approximately $878.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00219792 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.