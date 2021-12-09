MileVerse (MVC) Reaches Market Cap of $50.49 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $50.49 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.06 or 0.08557454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00079291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.12 or 1.00406065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002828 BTC.

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

