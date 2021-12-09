Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $42.34.

