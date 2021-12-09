Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,947,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,188,950. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

