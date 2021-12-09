iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $260.89. 2,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $205.38 and a one year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

