New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,336 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $209,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,909. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

