Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,681 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

