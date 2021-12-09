Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.89.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,126.46, a PEG ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,517 shares of company stock valued at $162,682,147 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

