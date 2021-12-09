New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 53,656 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,805,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,656 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Pfizer worth $292,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. 280,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,799,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $294.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

