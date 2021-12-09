Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.32. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 73,622 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

