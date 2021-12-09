Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $4.16. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 782,299 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
