Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $4.16. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 782,299 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

